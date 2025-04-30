FTAI Infrastructure Plans $300M Bond Offering

An announcement from FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation ( (FIP) ) is now available.

On April 30, 2025, FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s subsidiary, Delaware River Partners LLC, in collaboration with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, plans to offer Series 2025 Bonds worth approximately $300 million. The proceeds will finance the expansion and renovation of the Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, aiming to boost its capacity and operational efficiency. This initiative is expected to enhance Repauno’s revenue and EBITDA targets, although actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FIP is a Neutral.

FTAI Infrastructure’s overall score reflects its mixed financial performance, with revenue growth overshadowed by profitability and cash flow concerns. The technical analysis indicates weak momentum. However, the positive earnings call, with strategic initiatives and EBITDA growth, provides optimism for future performance, balancing some of the current financial and valuation challenges.

More about FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of transportation and energy infrastructure assets. Its subsidiary, Delaware River Partners LLC, manages the Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, a storage and transloading facility located on the Delaware River in New Jersey.

YTD Price Performance: -40.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,361,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $496.9M

