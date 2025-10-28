FS Energy & Power Fund Completes Reorganization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from FS Energy & Power Fund ( (FSEN) ).

FS Energy & Power Fund announced the completion of a reorganization on October 28, 2025, converting FS Specialty Lending Fund from a business development company to a closed-end fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This reorganization involved merging with a newly created Delaware statutory trust, FS Specialty Lending Fund, and included entering into various agreements with FS/EIG Advisor, LLC. The fund plans to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, though this is contingent on market conditions and board approval. Additionally, Franklin Square Holdings acquired EIG Asset Management’s interest in the Adviser, making it an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary.

Average Trading Volume: 758

