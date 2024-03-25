FRX Innovations Seizes Market Opportunity in EU

FRX Innovations Inc (TSE:FRXI) has released an update.

FRX Innovations, Inc. stands to benefit from the EU’s recent decision to classify Tri Phenyl Phosphate (TPP) as a Substance of Very High Concern, opening a market for their NOFIA flame retardants as a safer alternative. The company’s products could potentially capture 10% of this market, translating to an annual demand worth $100 million. This comes amid broader regulatory moves against hazardous flame retardants, with FRX’s NOFIA already replacing other harmful chemicals in various applications.

