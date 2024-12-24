Frontier Services Group Updates Share Registrar in Bermuda

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Frontier Services Group Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda, effective from December 31, 2024, to Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited. Meanwhile, Tricor Tengis Limited will continue to serve as the company’s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s share management processes.

For further insights into HK:0500 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.