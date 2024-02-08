Frontier Investment Corp Faces Potential Nasdaq Delisting

Frontier Investment Corp (FICV) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Frontier Investment Corp. has been notified by Nasdaq that it violated listing rules by not conducting its annual shareholder meeting on time, which is a requirement for maintaining its market listing. Although this does not immediately affect its Nasdaq listing, the company must submit a compliance plan within 45 days to avoid delisting. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Frontier Investment Corp. could be granted an extension of up to 180 days to rectify the situation. The company intends to address this issue promptly within the given deadlines.

