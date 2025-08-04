Frontier Digital Ventures Appoints New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:FDV) ) has issued an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited has announced the appointment of Nikki Warburton as a new director, effective from August 4, 2025. The release indicates that Warburton currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh perspective and unbiased approach to her directorial responsibilities.

