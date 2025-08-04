Frontier Digital Ventures Appoints New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:FDV) ) has issued an update.
Frontier Digital Ventures Limited has announced the appointment of Nikki Warburton as a new director, effective from August 4, 2025. The release indicates that Warburton currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh perspective and unbiased approach to her directorial responsibilities.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FDV) stock is a Buy with a A$0.52 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. stock, see the AU:FDV Stock Forecast page.
More about Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 471,580
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$143.8M
See more insights into FDV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.