Frontier Developments Initiates Share Buyback Program

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has provided an update.

Frontier Developments PLC has announced the purchase of 31,905 of its Ordinary Shares as part of a buyback program, with shares acquired at an average price of 347.28 GBp. These shares will be placed into Treasury, impacting the total voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders, aligning with regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments PLC is a company operating in the video game industry, primarily focused on developing and publishing interactive entertainment products. The company is known for its expertise in creating engaging and immersive gaming experiences, catering to a global market of gaming enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 89,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £134.4M

