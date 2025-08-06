Frontier Developments’ Founder Sells Shares Amid Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has shared an update.

Frontier Developments announced a transaction involving the sale of ordinary shares by its President and Founder, David Braben, as part of the company’s Share Buyback Programme. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, involved the sale of 8,000 shares at a price of 378p each, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potential implications for shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FDEV stock, click here.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, the company utilizes its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games primarily for personal computers and video game consoles.

Average Trading Volume: 110,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £141.9M

See more data about FDEV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue