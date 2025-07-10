Frontier Developments Founder Sells Shares Amid Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has provided an update.

Frontier Developments announced that its President and Founder, David Braben, has sold 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of 347p each as part of the company’s Share Buyback Programme. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, the company uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative, genre-leading games primarily for personal computers and video game consoles.

Average Trading Volume: 89,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £134.4M

