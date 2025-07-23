Frontier Developments Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has shared an announcement.

Frontier Developments PLC announced the purchase of 24,394 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated earlier in July 2025. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 375 pence each and will be placed into treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights and share calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments PLC is a company operating in the video game industry, known for developing and publishing interactive entertainment products. The company primarily focuses on creating engaging and innovative gaming experiences for a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 99,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £142.3M

