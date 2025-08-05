Frontier Developments Continues Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Frontier Developments PLC announced the purchase of 35,000 of its Ordinary Shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of a strategy to manage the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares will be placed into Treasury, affecting the total voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments PLC is a company operating in the video game industry, known for developing and publishing interactive entertainment products. The company focuses on creating engaging games across various platforms, catering to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 110,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £141.9M

