Frontier Developments Announces Share Sale by Founder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ).

Frontier Developments announced a transaction involving the sale of 7,000 ordinary shares by David Braben, the company’s President and Founder, as part of its Share Buyback Programme. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive corporate events. Despite financial performance challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum and strategic initiatives that indicate growth potential. Valuation is favorable with a low P/E ratio, adding to the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FDEV stock, click here.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, the company uses its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative genre-leading games, primarily for personal computers and video game consoles.

Average Trading Volume: 99,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £142.3M

For a thorough assessment of FDEV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue