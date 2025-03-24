FriendTimes Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic AI Integration

The latest announcement is out from FriendTimes Inc. ( (HK:6820) ).

FriendTimes Inc. announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 10.1% increase in revenue and a significant reduction in losses compared to the previous year. The company did not propose a dividend for 2024. FriendTimes is enhancing its product offerings with new games across various genres, including female-oriented, male-oriented, and casual games, while also integrating AI to improve gaming experiences. The strategic focus on AI aims to enhance operational efficiency and user engagement, positioning FriendTimes as an innovative leader in the gaming industry.

FriendTimes Inc. is a leading mobile online game manufacturer and operator in China, focusing on creating quality content and products. The company is recognized for its leadership in the female-oriented mobile game segment and is expanding into male-oriented, general-user, and mini games. FriendTimes aims to integrate culture into gaming and is actively exploring global markets.

