French Consumer Spending Rebounds but Misses Forecasts

French household consumption rose by 0.1% in the latest report, a notable improvement from the previous month’s decline of 0.6%. This marks a 0.7 percentage point increase, indicating a positive shift in consumer spending.

However, the actual increase fell short of analyst expectations, which had forecasted a 0.3% rise. This underperformance could weigh on consumer goods and retail sectors, as investors may reassess growth prospects in these areas. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as the data suggests a slower-than-expected recovery in consumer demand.

