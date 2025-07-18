Freetech Road Recycling Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:6888) ) has provided an announcement.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of approximately HK$8.0 million for the first half of 2025, slightly improved from the HK$8.5 million loss in the same period of 2024. Despite an expected increase in revenue from its asphalt pavement maintenance segment, the overall loss is attributed to a decrease in the reversal of impairment of trade receivables and contract assets. The company remains cautiously optimistic about its future operations, expecting higher revenue in the second half of the year due to industry norms and China’s economic strategies.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. operates in the road maintenance industry, focusing on asphalt pavement maintenance services and equipment. The company is involved in technological innovation and green transformation, aligning with China’s dual cycle economic development pattern.

