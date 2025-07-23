Freeport-McMoRan Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Freeport-McMoRan ( (FCX) ) is now available.

In the second quarter of 2025, Freeport-McMoRan reported strong financial performance with net income attributable to common stock totaling $772 million. The company exceeded its sales guidance for copper and gold, benefiting from favorable pricing. Significant milestones included the startup of a new copper smelter in Indonesia and advancements in copper leaching initiatives. Freeport-McMoRan maintained a strong financial position with operating cash flows of $2.2 billion and capital expenditures of $1.3 billion, reinforcing its commitment to growth and efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCX) stock is a Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on FCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCX is a Outperform.

Freeport-McMoRan’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call guidance, indicating robust future sales and operational improvements. Financial performance is solid but challenged by cash flow management, while valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

More about Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan is a leading international mining company primarily engaged in the extraction of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company operates globally with a strong focus on large-scale production and innovative growth opportunities, positioning itself as a key player in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 13,104,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.78B

