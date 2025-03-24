Freeman Gold Corp. Initiates New Drilling Program at Lemhi Gold Project

Freeman Gold Corp ( (TSE:FMAN) ) just unveiled an update.

Freeman Gold Corp. has contracted Major Drilling America Inc. for an expansion and infill drilling program at its Lemhi Gold Project in Idaho, aiming to convert inferred resources to measured or indicated categories and explore further at the northern pit shell and Beauty Zone. This drilling campaign, set to begin in April 2025, is part of a feasibility study to update the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate, potentially enhancing the project’s economic viability and production strategy, which includes a phased development with increased throughput and a carbon-in-leach processing facility.

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property in Idaho, USA. The project spans 30 square kilometers and hosts a near-surface oxide gold resource. The company is working towards advancing the project to a production decision, with a focus on growing its gold resource.

