Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SG:BUOU) has released an update.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s credit rating has been affirmed at ‘BBB+’ by S&P Global Ratings, but the outlook has been revised from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. This shift indicates potential challenges ahead for the Singapore-based real estate investment trust, raising concerns among investors and market watchers.

