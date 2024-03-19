Frasers Hospitality Trust Declines Property Acquisition

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SG:ACV) has released an update.

Frasers Hospitality Trust has opted not to purchase the Capri by Fraser hotel in Changi City, even though it had the first right of refusal following Frasers Property Limited’s decision to sell the property. The trust’s management determined that the acquisition did not align with their current investment strategy. However, they remain open to other investment opportunities that fit their strategic objectives.

