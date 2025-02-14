Frasers Hospitality Trust Conducts Annual General Meeting to Review Operations and Strategies

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Frasers Hospitality Trust ( (SG:ACV) ).

Frasers Hospitality Trust recently held its Annual General Meeting on January 15, 2025, at the Intercontinental Singapore. Key stakeholders and executives, including directors and executive officers, were present to discuss the trust’s operations. The meeting involved the participation of stapled securityholders and representatives from Perpetual (Asia) Limited, emphasizing the collaborative management between Frasers Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and Frasers Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. The event focused on reviewing the trust’s past performance and planning future strategies, underscoring its commitment to maintaining strong governance and stakeholder engagement.

More about Frasers Hospitality Trust

YTD Price Performance: -4.31%

Average Trading Volume: 2,682,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$1.07B

