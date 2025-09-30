Frasers Hospitality Trust Announces Privatization and Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frasers Hospitality Trust ( (SG:ACV) ) has issued an announcement.

Frasers Hospitality Trust has announced a proposed privatization through a trust scheme of arrangement, which involves the acquisition of all its stapled securities by Frasers Property Hospitality Trust Holdings. This move, sanctioned by the court, will lead to the payment of scheme consideration and the eventual delisting of Frasers Hospitality Trust, impacting its stakeholders and market positioning.

Frasers Hospitality Trust is a Singapore-based entity involved in the hospitality industry, comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust. It is managed by Frasers Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and Frasers Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., focusing on real estate investment and business trust operations in the hospitality sector.

