Frasers Centrepoint Trust Issues Units for Management Fee Payment

Frasers Centrepoint ( (SG:J69U) ) has shared an update.

Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd., the manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust, announced the receipt of 5,562,764 units in FCT as payment for various components of its management fees for different periods between October 2024 and September 2025. This issuance of units is in accordance with the trust deed and reflects the company’s strategy to align management incentives with the trust’s performance, potentially impacting the trust’s unit holdings and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:J69U) stock is a Buy with a S$2.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frasers Centrepoint stock, see the SG:J69U Stock Forecast page.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd. The trust primarily focuses on retail properties, aiming to provide stable returns to its stakeholders through strategic property investments and management.

YTD Price Performance: 19.37%

Average Trading Volume: 4,459,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$4.95B

