Franklin Resources Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Growth

Franklin Resources ( (BEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Franklin Resources presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Franklin Resources, Inc., operating as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization based in California, offering a wide range of investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset classes with a presence in over 150 countries.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Franklin Resources reported a net income of $92.3 million, a decrease from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company highlighted its continued progress in asset classes and investment vehicles, with a notable improvement in long-term net flows and a strong institutional pipeline.

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in operating revenues to $2.064 billion, a 2% decrease from the previous quarter. Despite this, adjusted net income showed a slight increase to $263.4 million. The company also reported a significant increase in assets under management (AUM) to $1.611 trillion, driven by positive market changes and cash management net inflows.

Strategically, Franklin Resources continues to focus on expanding its global alternatives platform, with a recent acquisition of a majority interest in Apera Asset Management. The company also achieved notable growth in its ETF platform and international markets, reflecting strong client demand.

Looking ahead, Franklin Resources remains committed to maintaining expense discipline and operational efficiencies, positioning itself to navigate market volatility and continue offering comprehensive solutions to its clients across public and private markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue