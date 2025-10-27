Frank Liu Tao Announces Offer for Bromat Holdings Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from No Signboard Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:9I7) ).

Mr. Frank Liu Tao has announced a pre-conditional mandatory general offer to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares of Bromat Holdings Ltd., excluding treasury shares and those already owned or controlled by him. This move follows a global settlement agreement with Valiant Investments Limited and Mr. Michael Koh Tat Lee, involving the transfer of over 365 million shares and a novation agreement for S$3.5 million to meet Bromat Holdings’ working capital requirements.

More about No Signboard Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 34,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$8.32M

