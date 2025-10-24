France’s Services Sector Contracts, PMI Misses Estimates

France’s HCOB Services PMI Flash fell to 47.1 from the previous 48.5, marking a decline of 1.4 points. This drop indicates a contraction in the services sector, as the index has moved further below the neutral 50 mark.

The actual figure of 47.1 was below the analyst estimate of 48.4, suggesting weaker-than-expected performance in the services sector. This underperformance is likely to weigh on market sentiment, particularly affecting stocks within the services and consumer sectors. The market impact may be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment rather than long-term policy shifts.

