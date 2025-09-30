France’s Inflation Rate Rises, But Misses Estimates

France’s preliminary year-on-year inflation rate rose to 1.2%, up from the previous 0.9%, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase. This indicates a higher inflationary pressure compared to the prior period.

The actual inflation rate of 1.2% came in below the analyst estimate of 1.3%, suggesting a slightly less intense inflationary environment than expected. This could lead to a mixed reaction in the stock market, with consumer goods and retail sectors potentially benefiting from stable price levels, while financial stocks might see limited movement due to unchanged interest rate expectations. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment rather than long-term policy shifts.

