Foxtons (GB:FOXT) has released an update.

Martin Currie Investment Management Limited has reported a change in their holding in Foxtons Group PLC, crossing the threshold on August 14, 2024, with a resulting ownership of 5.17% voting rights, equivalent to 15,700,000 shares. The company was notified the following day, and there are no financial instruments involved that would affect voting rights.

