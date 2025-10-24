Foxtons Group PLC Managerial Share Purchase Signals Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ).

Foxtons Group PLC announced a transaction involving Nigel Rich, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, who purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £0.545 each. This transaction, conducted on 23 October 2025, reflects a significant investment in the company, potentially indicating confidence in its future performance and impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £63.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish pressure. The valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and a reasonable dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on estate agency services in the UK. The company is known for its residential property sales and lettings, offering a wide range of services to homeowners, landlords, and tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 699,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £167.4M

