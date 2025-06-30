FOXO Technologies Secures Second Year of Opioid Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from FOXO Technologies ( (FOXO) ).

On June 30, 2025, FOXO Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, received approval for Scott County Opioid Abatement Funds for a second year, starting July 1, 2025, to support uninsured patients in Oneida, Tennessee. This funding highlights Myrtle’s operational success and quality of care, with plans for expansion and significant contributions to FOXO’s growth.

Spark’s Take on FOXO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FOXO is a Underperform.

FOXO Technologies receives a low overall stock score primarily due to significant financial challenges, including continuous net losses, high debt, and negative cash flows. The technical analysis also suggests bearish momentum. Although valuation metrics are poor, recent corporate actions, such as acquisitions and restructuring, provide some hope for future improvement. However, these are not sufficient to outweigh the current financial and operational challenges facing the company.

To see Spark’s full report on FOXO stock, click here.

More about FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on improving human health and lifespan through innovative technology and product solutions. The company owns and operates three subsidiaries, including Myrtle Recovery Centers, a behavioral health facility providing inpatient and outpatient services in East Tennessee, and FOXO Labs, which develops cutting-edge biotechnology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,068,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.99M

Find detailed analytics on FOXO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue