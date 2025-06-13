FOXO Technologies Appoints New Interim CFO After Sudden Loss

Confident Investing Starts Here:

FOXO Technologies ( (FOXO) ) has issued an announcement.

FOXO Technologies Inc. announced the formation of a new subsidiary, FOXO Acquisition Corporation, to pursue acquisitions in healthcare services and related sectors, alongside plans to create a publicly listed non-convertible preferred stock to facilitate these acquisitions. Additionally, following the unexpected passing of Interim CFO Martin Ward on June 9, 2025, Seamus Lagan has been appointed as the Interim CFO, while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Spark’s Take on FOXO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FOXO is a Underperform.

FOXO Technologies receives a low overall stock score primarily due to significant financial challenges, including continuous net losses, high debt, and negative cash flows. The technical analysis also suggests bearish momentum. Although valuation metrics are poor, recent corporate actions, such as acquisitions and restructuring, provide some hope for future improvement. However, these are not sufficient to outweigh the current financial and operational challenges facing the company.

More about FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. operates in the healthcare and biotechnology industries, owning subsidiaries such as Rennova Community Health, Myrtle Recovery Centers, and FOXO Labs. The company focuses on healthcare services, behavioral health, and biotechnology solutions aimed at improving human health and lifespan.

Average Trading Volume: 5,216,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.22M

