Foxconn Subsidiary Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, announced the progress of its share repurchase program. As of July 31, 2025, the company repurchased 7,697,400 shares, which is 0.04% of its total share capital, with the highest repurchase price at RMB 19.84 per share. This move, involving a total expenditure of RMB 147,089,384, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading company in the electronics manufacturing industry. It is primarily focused on producing electronic products and components, with a significant market presence in the global technology supply chain.

See more insights into HNHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue