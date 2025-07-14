Founder Group Limited Adopts Dual Class Share Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Founder Group Ltd. ( (FGL) ) has shared an update.

On July 8, 2025, Founder Group Limited held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders approved significant changes to the company’s share structure. The amendments include a dual class share system, creating Class A and Class B shares, with Class B shares offering enhanced voting rights. This restructuring aims to strengthen the company’s governance framework and potentially enhance its market position by aligning voting power with strategic interests.

