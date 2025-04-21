Fosun International Expands Stake in Henlius to Strengthen Pharmaceutical Holdings

Fosun International ( (HK:0656) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fosun International, through its subsidiary Fosun Pharma Industrial, has increased its stake in Henlius by acquiring additional shares, bringing its total ownership to 63.43%. This acquisition, conducted through a series of transactions, highlights Fosun’s strategic focus on expanding its influence in the pharmaceutical sector. The transactions are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, indicating their significance to the company’s financial and operational strategies.

More about Fosun International

Fosun International operates in the healthcare industry, with a focus on pharmaceuticals and medical services. The company is known for its investments in healthcare, insurance, and financial services, aiming to enhance its market presence and growth in these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -8.73%

Average Trading Volume: 880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.21B

