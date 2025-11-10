Foster Electric Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Foster Electric Company, Limited ( (JP:6794) ) is now available.

Foster Electric Company has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating higher profits due to strong sales in its automotive business and benefits from structural reforms. The company also increased its year-end dividend forecast, aiming to enhance shareholder value by raising the dividend payout ratio to approximately 40%, reflecting its commitment to balancing growth investments and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6794) stock is a Buy with a Yen2879.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foster Electric Company, Limited stock, see the JP:6794 Stock Forecast page.

More about Foster Electric Company, Limited

Foster Electric Company, Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of high-margin speakers and other audio equipment. The company is particularly active in the automotive sector, promoting branded and premium-level products as part of its market strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 233,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.68B

Learn more about 6794 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue