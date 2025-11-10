Foster Electric Reports Stable Six-Month Financial Results with Increased Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foster Electric Company, Limited ( (JP:6794) ) has provided an announcement.

Foster Electric Company reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.1% to ¥66,654 million. Operating profit increased by 19.5% to ¥4,327 million, while ordinary profit decreased by 6.0% to ¥3,863 million. The company announced a revision in its dividend forecast, increasing the annual dividend per share to ¥75.00. These financial results reflect a stable performance with strategic adjustments in dividends, indicating a focus on shareholder returns despite challenges in ordinary profit.

More about Foster Electric Company, Limited

Foster Electric Company, Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. It specializes in the production and sale of audio equipment and electronic components, with a focus on providing innovative solutions to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 233,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.68B

