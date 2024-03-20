Forward Water Technologies Spearheads Sustainable Lithium Production

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is partnering with CleanTech Lithium PLC and Conductive Energy Inc. to implement their innovative forward osmosis system in the production of high-grade lithium carbonate for electric vehicle batteries. This collaboration aims to prove the commercial viability of CleanTech Lithium’s Direct Lithium Extraction process and supply eco-friendly lithium to the booming EV market. The move underscores the companies’ commitment to sustainable production methods in response to the surging global demand for electric mobility solutions.

