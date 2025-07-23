Forward Water Technologies Signs Evaluation Contract with Fortune 500 Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forward Water Technologies Corp ( (TSE:FWTC) ) has issued an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. has entered into a technology evaluation contract with a Fortune 500 European company to assess the effectiveness of its iFO water treatment technology for wastewater treatment in product manufacturing. This collaboration aims to enhance the client’s sustainability efforts by improving water reuse capabilities, with FWTC expecting to recover over 90% of process water as clean water. This project highlights FWTC’s potential impact on large-scale industrial processes, positioning the company as a key player in sustainable water management solutions.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a Canadian company focused on conserving the earth’s water supply through its patented Forward Osmosis technology. Founded by GreenCentre Canada, the company aims to reduce challenging waste streams and return fresh water for reuse across various sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal water supply. They are also exploring early-stage research and development in the food and beverage industry.

