Forward Industries Secures $2.23M in Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Forward Industries ( (FORD) ) is now available.

On August 11, 2025, Forward Industries, Inc. entered into Subscription Agreements with six investors to issue and sell 263,243 shares of common stock at $8.50 per share, expecting gross proceeds of approximately $2,230,000. The offering, which is expected to close on the same day, was conducted without an underwriter or placement agent and is part of a shelf registration declared effective by the SEC on June 20, 2025.

Spark’s Take on FORD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FORD is a Neutral.

Forward Industries is currently experiencing financial difficulties, as evidenced by declining revenues, negative margins, and a high debt-to-equity ratio. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation metrics highlight the negative earnings, suggesting possible overvaluation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on FORD stock, click here.

More about Forward Industries

Average Trading Volume: 23,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.01M

For a thorough assessment of FORD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue