Forum Engineering Revises Dividend Forecast Amid Tender Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Forum Engineering, Inc. ( (JP:7088) ).

Forum Engineering Inc. announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, deciding not to pay any interim or year-end dividends. This decision aligns with the planned tender offer by KJ003 Corporation, which aims to acquire all common shares and stock acquisition rights, potentially leading to Forum Engineering becoming a wholly owned subsidiary and its shares being delisted. The company has traditionally prioritized stable and growing dividends, but the tender offer’s terms necessitate this temporary suspension of dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7088) stock is a Buy with a Yen1375.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Forum Engineering, Inc. stock, see the JP:7088 Stock Forecast page.

More about Forum Engineering, Inc.

Forum Engineering Inc. operates in the engineering services industry, focusing on providing solutions and services related to engineering and technology. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 91,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.81B

Find detailed analytics on 7088 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue