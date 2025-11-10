Forum Engineering Reports Strong Financial Results Amid Strategic Shift

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Forum Engineering, Inc. ( (JP:7088) ) is now available.

Forum Engineering Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 2026, with net sales rising by 9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 20.7% compared to the previous year. Despite the positive financial results, the company announced it will not pay dividends for the fiscal year due to a tender offer by KJ003 Co., Ltd., which will result in the delisting of the company’s shares, indicating a major shift in its market strategy and ownership structure.

More about Forum Engineering, Inc.

Forum Engineering Inc. operates in the engineering industry, focusing on providing specialized engineering services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in engineering solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 91,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.81B

