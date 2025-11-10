Forum Engineering Ends Mid-Term Plan Early, Eyes Privatization for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Forum Engineering, Inc. ( (JP:7088) ) is now available.

Forum Engineering Inc. has decided to terminate its mid-term management plan, ‘cognavi Vision2026,’ five months early due to the need for strategic initiatives to address management challenges. The company plans to proceed with privatization alongside KJ003 Corporation to ensure sustainable growth and enhance corporate value, foregoing the announcement of a new medium-term plan for now.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7088) stock is a Buy with a Yen1375.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Forum Engineering, Inc. stock, see the JP:7088 Stock Forecast page.

More about Forum Engineering, Inc.

Forum Engineering Inc. operates in the engineering staffing industry, offering services such as Cognavi Staffing for engineering professionals, Cognavi Graduate for science and engineering students, and an AI-based job portal through its subsidiary in India.

Average Trading Volume: 91,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.81B

Learn more about 7088 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue