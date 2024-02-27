Forum Energy Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Tatiggaq

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSE:FMC) has released an update.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. reports the discovery of significant gold assay values at the Tatiggaq Uranium Deposit in Nunavut, with results showing high-grade gold in conjunction with uranium mineralization. The company’s recent drilling results include 2.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 2.3 meters, highlighting the economic potential of the deposit. The findings bolster the company’s planned 10,000-meter drill program set for this summer to further explore and test the deposit’s metallurgy.

