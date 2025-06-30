Fortnox to Present Q2 2025 Results in Live Stream

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fortnox AB ( (SE:FNOX) ).

Fortnox AB has announced a live-streamed presentation of its Q2 2025 financial results, scheduled for July 11, 2025. Acting CEO and CFO Roger Hartelius will present the company’s quarterly performance, with an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions, indicating Fortnox’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors.

More about Fortnox AB

Fortnox AB is a Swedish business platform that facilitates connections among people, businesses, and organizations. It offers smart technical products, solutions, and services, acting as a hub for businesses in Sweden. Established in 2001, Fortnox is headquartered in Växjö and has offices in Malmö, Linköping, and Stockholm. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,404,754

Current Market Cap: SEK55.19B

