Fortnox Appoints Tommy Eklund as New CEO to Lead Next Growth Phase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fortnox AB ( (SE:FNOX) ) has issued an announcement.

Fortnox AB has appointed Tommy Eklund as the new CEO, succeeding Roger Hartelius, who returns to his role as CFO. Eklund, who previously served as CEO from 2020 to 2024, is expected to lead Fortnox through its next phase of growth, leveraging his experience and commitment to enhance the company’s strategic position in Sweden’s business infrastructure. This leadership change is seen as a step towards strengthening Fortnox’s role in supporting business owners and contributing to a thriving society.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:FNOX) stock is a Hold with a SEK80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fortnox AB stock, see the SE:FNOX Stock Forecast page.

More about Fortnox AB

Fortnox AB is a Swedish business platform that connects people, businesses, and organizations, helping them start, grow, and develop. Established in 2001 and headquartered in Växjö, with offices in Malmö, Linköping, and Stockholm, Fortnox offers smart technical products, solutions, and services, acting as a hub for businesses in Sweden. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,532,930

Current Market Cap: SEK54.61B

For a thorough assessment of FNOX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue