Fortnox AB to Delist from Nasdaq Stockholm

Fortnox AB ( (SE:FNOX) ) has issued an announcement.

Fortnox AB announced its delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm following a request by EQT X and First Kraft AB, which now own over 90% of Fortnox shares through Omega II AB. The delisting, approved by Nasdaq Stockholm, will take effect on 24 July 2025, potentially impacting stakeholders by changing the company’s public trading status.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:FNOX) stock is a Hold with a SEK80.00 price target.

More about Fortnox AB

Fortnox AB is a Swedish business platform that connects people, businesses, and organizations, offering technical products, solutions, and services to help businesses start, grow, and develop. Established in 2001 and headquartered in Växjö, with offices in Malmö, Linköping, and Stockholm, Fortnox serves as a hub for businesses in Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 2,611,347

Current Market Cap: SEK54.23B



