Fortior Technology Fully Exercises Over-allotment Option in Global Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1304) ) has issued an announcement.

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. has announced the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option related to its Global Offering, resulting in the issuance of 2,811,600 additional H Shares. This move, representing approximately 15% of the initial Offer Shares, indicates strong demand and successful international underwriting, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and financial standing.

More about Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Class H

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the technology sector and is involved in offering H Shares as part of its Global Offering.

Average Trading Volume: 1,612,292

Find detailed analytics on 1304 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue