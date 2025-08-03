Fortior Technology Concludes Stabilization Period for Global Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1304) ) has issued an update.

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. announced the conclusion of the stabilization period for its Global Offering, which ended on August 3, 2025. The stabilization actions were managed by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and included over-allocations and the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, involving 2,811,600 H Shares at HK$120.5 per share.

Average Trading Volume: 1,066,773

