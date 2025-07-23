Fortescue Metals Achieves Record Shipments and Advances Green Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ( (AU:FMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported record full-year iron ore shipments of 198.4 million tonnes for FY25, a 4% increase from the previous year, contributing to strong cash flow and a cash balance of $4.3 billion. The company achieved a decline in Hematite C1 costs for the first time since FY20 and is focused on ramping up production at Iron Bridge, advancing decarbonization efforts, and maintaining its position as the industry’s lowest-cost producer. Fortescue’s commitment to green energy and operational excellence is underscored by its strategic decisions to refine its project pipeline and focus on commercial outcomes, while also being recognized for equal opportunity and decarbonization leadership.

More about Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is a leading company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production and shipment of iron ore. The company is known for its low-cost production and has a strong emphasis on safety, operational efficiency, and decarbonization efforts. Fortescue is also involved in green energy projects and aims to build a sustainable supply chain in collaboration with global partners.

Average Trading Volume: 7,175,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.81B

