Fortescue Appoints Yasmin Broughton as Non-Executive Director

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ( (AU:FMG) ) has issued an announcement.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Yasmin Broughton as a Non-Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025. Ms. Broughton brings over 25 years of experience in the mining and energy sectors, with expertise in law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Her appointment is expected to enhance Fortescue’s strategic direction towards decarbonization and growth in green technology, energy, and metals, aligning with the company’s mission to become a leader in these areas.

More about Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is a prominent player in the mining industry, focusing on the production of iron ore and expanding into green technology, energy, and metals. The company is dedicated to decarbonizing its operations and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable practices.

YTD Price Performance: -12.86%

Average Trading Volume: 7,510,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.58B

