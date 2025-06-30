Fortescue Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ( (AU:FMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Yasmin Broughton as a director, effective from July 1, 2025. The notice indicates that Yasmin Broughton does not hold any relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or through contracts, at the time of her appointment. This appointment is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to governance standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FMG) stock is a Hold with a A$17.45 price target.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -12.86%

Average Trading Volume: 7,510,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.58B

For an in-depth examination of FMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

